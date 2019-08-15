KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Local radio stations are teaming up to raise thousands of dollars for the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

WIVK and WOKI are broadcasting a 13-hour radiothon today.

They're encouraging listeners to make a pledge to help children who make nearly 150,000 visits to the children's hospital every year.

"Sometimes I think until it's happening to you you don't even know what a valuable resource it is it at the place that you never want to come you know you hope you never have to be here but for a lot of families at the home," said Becca Stone, the mother of a Children's Hospital patient.

Last year, the radiothon raised more than $140,000, and they hope to raise more this year.