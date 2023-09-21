RAM to host free mobile telehealth clinic in Bean Station on Tuesday

The free telehealth mobile clinic will give medical services aboard RAM's Telehealth Truck at Bean Station Town Hall.

BEAN STATION, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical is going to offer a one-day, free, medical-only clinic on Tuesday so people in the Bean Station area have a chance to get basic medical care.

The RAM Telehealth Truck will be set up at Bean Station Town Hall, located at 785 Main St., and will give people a chance to speak with a doctor alongside an in-person nurse.

The event will only provide medical services, not dental or vision services. People will be able to get medication refills, second opinions on diagnoses, blood sugar education, diabetes education, evaluations, and prescriptions for common ailments like the cold, flu, UTIs or sinus infections.

Clinic doors will open at 1 p.m. It was organized in collaboration with Angie Lamb, the Grainger County clerk. Closing time will vary based on capacity, according to a release from RAM.

"Free RAM Telehealth is just another way for us to try to keep San's vow to provide free access to medical care to those who need it," said Stephen Blackstock, the telehealth manager for RAM.

He said the truck is the newest way RAM is trying to bring health services to rural areas. It has two exam rooms and a Starlink internet connection.

"It's a very convenient way to stop in, get a blood pressure consultation, get a wellness visit, or if you have any questions about medications you're on, get a prescription that you're on renewed — all these simple things, very and quickly as opposed to going into the doctor's office or going to the emergency room," said Blackstock.