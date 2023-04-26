Free mobile telehealth RAM clinic coming to Bean Station

A one-day first-come, first-served medical clinic will be hosted on Friday, April 28.

BEAN STATION, Tenn. — A clinic that gives people a chance to get free healthcare is coming to Bean Station. The clinic is being held by Remote Area Medical, RAM, a nonprofit that provides medical clinics to those in need.

The clinic will be providing individuals with a chance to speak with a doctor and an in-person nurse, refill medications, receive second opinions on diagnoses and prescriptions for common ailments such as the cold, flu, UTIs and sinus infections.

No identification or insurance is required to attend and services will be based on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 8 a.m. and RAM encourages those who would like to attend to arrive on site as early as possible. The closing time of the clinic is dependent on capacity.

The medical clinic will be held on Friday, April 28 and is located at 1024 TN-375, Bean Station, TN 37708.