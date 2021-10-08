RAM holding free medical clinic in Caryville on August 28 and 29

The two-day clinic will take place at Caryville Elementary School at 120 Cardinal Circle.

CARYVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical will hold a free medical, dental and vision clinic in Caryville on Saturday and Sunday to help underserved and uninsured people in Campbell County.

On August 28 and 29, RAM will provide free care on a first-come, first-served basis. The two-day clinic will take place at Caryville Elementary School at 120 Cardinal Circle.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. Saturday for people to queue up for the clinic. Patients that arrive will be provided additional information regarding the clinic and next steps. People arriving early should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided, and Second Harvest will be providing food boxes to patients during the clinic.

The clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and will close based on daily capacity.

Patients are required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Non-patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the school.

A wide variety of general medical check-up services will be offered, as well as dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, x-rays, eye exams, and more.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in the Caryville community,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before.”

RAM said patients should be prepared to choose between dental or vision services in addition to the free general medical services.

"We are so excited to work with Remote Area Medical to bring important medical resources to the citizens of Campbell County,” said Allyssa Jeffries, Community Host Group co-lead. “Being from this community, we've seen firsthand the need for these services. Our goal is to bridge that gap between need and access, removing barriers that normally stand in the way and providing citizens with opportunities to better their health."