KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Sequoyah Elementary students and staff were walking to raise money and awareness for cancer research in East Tennessee on Thursday.

“This walk is something that this community looks forward to every single year,” said teacher Raychel Bayless. “Each year we honor a special person in our school that’s battled cancer.”

Last year, the entire school walked in honor of Sequoyah Elementary Office Manager Celia McCullough.

“I was very healthy until I discovered two years ago that I had cancer,” McCollough said. “I was stage four by the time it was discovered.”

After ten months of treatment, McCullough is in remission and leading her school during the walk.

“I’m thankful for them and their support," said McCullough.

Over the last 20 years, students attending Sequoyah Elementary have spent weeks collecting donations from families, friends and neighbors for cancer research for the UT Cancer Center Institute.

“Last year, we raised about $7,000 dollars,” Bayless noted.

Since the beginning of this program, Sequoyah Elementary students and staff have raised more than $78,000 dollars.

Students have also written dozens of letters with supportive messages for current cancer patients at UT Medical Center.

"It’s very important. There’s not a family that hasn’t been touched by cancer,” said McCullough. “All of these kids understand the need for this walk to raise money and to raise awareness of this disease.”