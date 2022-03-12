People spent the night in their cars for a spot to get service from Remote Area Medical Clinic

RAM had general medication services, vision, dental and even an area to get your flu or COVID shot.

COALFIELD, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical hosted a pop-up free clinic at Coalfield High School. People parked overnight in Coalfield, Tenn. and waited for almost 24 hours to see a doctor.

"I spent the night in the truck,” Robert Mason one of the patients said.

The U.S. Census estimated more than 800,000 Tennesseans are without health insurance.

"Some folks have been walking around with tooth pain for years and they're just unable to get to a dentist or unable to afford it.”

The doors opened at 6 a.m. and for many, seeing a doctor was really important.

Another patient who waited overnight said, “I haven't been to a doctor since 2014."

RAM had general medication services, vision, dental and even an area to get your flu or COVID shot. Mason came in with his father-in-law and said they had to turn them away for dental services.

While his father-in-law was able to get a check-up by a physician, Mason was unable to get in for his two teeth who need crowns. He said doctors have estimated the cost to put crowns and replace the damaged teeth to be about $8,000.

Mason said when he tried to go in there were too many people in need and not enough volunteers.

“The people who are volunteering here I know they're doing everything they possibly can and they just had too few show up,” Mason said.

A volunteer said they need all the hands they can get to.

“The people that are coming are looking for help and something that's accessible and easy for them to come get help at,” Olivia Kindred, who volunteered, said.

The clinic’s coordinator said their first patient arrived Friday afternoon to get a spot. He said they had a good large number of volunteers who helped all day long.

“We've had Roane State Community college, hygiene school here with us today as well and they've been working pretty hard,” Brad Sands, RAM clinic coordinator said.

Sands said they’re planning on having another free clinic pop-up in January and they go to places where people don’t have healthcare access to help as much as they can.

For the people who landed a spot, it makes a huge difference.

"I'm happy because my teeth’s getting fixed,” Vought said.

For Mason who wasn’t able to get a spot what he fears for the future is that he might need to do it himself, he said jokingly.