KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) will bring its free medical services to Knoxville at the end fo the month.

The clinic is set for January 31- February 2, 2020, at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park, located at 3301 E Magnolia Ave.

RAM provides free dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals on a first-come, first-serve basis. The services at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, and general medical exams.

The Knoxville clinic will also kick off RAM’s new colon cancer screening program available.

“Just like many communities around the country, there are people in Knox County who are struggling,” said Kaylen Mallard, RAM Chief Development Officer. "We are very grateful for organizations like Olympus, who support RAM’s work to help people around the country.”

In order to guarantee being seen, patients are urged to arrive early and be patient. The clinic parking lot will open just after midnight on Friday, January 31. Tickets will be distributed beginning at 3 a.m. and patients will be seen in order according to the number on the ticket. The same process will continue for Saturday and Sunday.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, ticketing may occur earlier than 3 a.m. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

Last year, RAM provided services to nearly 1,543 individuals throughout the 3-day clinic in Knoxville. RAM expects to serve as many patients again this year.

“We are glad to be providing care again this year in Knoxville, the city that RAM has been calling home since our founding in 1985,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “RAM will continue to help fill the gaps for those who don’t have access to a dentist or eye doctor because they can’t afford one, and it means a lot to bring the community together in our own backyard to provide for those in need. Neighbors helping neighbors.”

RAM is still in need of dental providers and dental hygienists to volunteer their time and skills for the Knoxville clinic. For more information about RAM’s mobile clinics or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.