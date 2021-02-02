Remote Area Medical hosting free clinic in Maryville in August

Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, officials said.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) will be hosting a free clinic in Maryville from August 14-15.

Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, officials said. No identification is required.

The clinic, in collaboration with members of the local community and Leadership Blount Alumni, will be held at the Everett Recreation Center at 318 South Everett High Road in Maryville.

Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, addiction counseling, neurology, and general medical exams.

Many other organizations and individuals have come together to help bring care to Maryville including East Tennessee Foundation, The Thompson Charitable Foundation, United Way, DENSO, All Occasions Party Rentals, Pilot, Blount County Parks, and Rec, and more.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

The parking lot will open on August 13 no earlier than 6 p.m. Patients will not be able to enter the parking lot before that time.

As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information about the clinic opening processes and next steps.

Patients should bring their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will also be provided.

Clinic doors open Saturday at 6 a.m. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served.

The clinic closing time may vary based on each service area's daily capacity.

Due to COVID-19, RAM has incorporated and developed new disinfecting and safety processes.

All patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building.

New airflow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of everyone.