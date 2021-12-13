Pop-up medical clinic to provide free services in Coalfield on Saturday

Remote Area Medical will be hosting the clinic at Coalfield High School.

COALFIELD, Tenn. — A Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic will be in Coalfield on Saturday to provide dental, vision and medical care for free.

The one day clinic will be held at Coalfield High School located at 1730 Coal Hill Road.

Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, flu shots and general medical exams.

All RAM services are free and no ID is required. Services are provided on a first-come, first-severed basis.

Clinic door will open at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday. The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

This is RAM’s first time in Coalfield, TN.