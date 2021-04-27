Remote Area Medical to host free clinic in Morristown May 1-2

The free clinic will be held at Walters State Community College at 500 South Davy Crockett Parkway in Morristown.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical will host a free clinic in Morristown this weekend, May 1-2.

The free clinic will be held at Walters State Community College at 500 South Davy Crockett Parkway in Morristown.

According to a press release, all RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The RAM free clinic will offer services like dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, women's health exams, general medical exams, and free eyeglasses with a valid prescription from the past year. Eye exams, glaucoma testing, and free eyeglasses (with a valid prescription) will also be offered on Sunday.

Officials said that the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) will also be on-site to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine set to be available to the general public on both Saturday and Sunday beginning at 7 a.m. All patients who receive a vaccine will have a scheduled appointment to receive their second dose before they leave the clinic site.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Free medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and will remain open, officials said.

As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps.

Patients should bring their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. on both days.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served, officials said.

Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

In response to COVID-19, RAM has incorporated and developed new disinfecting and safety processes.

All patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building.

New airflow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and volunteers.