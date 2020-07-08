Remote Area Medical to offer free telehealth visits this weekend

Need to talk to a doctor but don't have insurance or money to pay? Make an appointment to meet virtually with a RAM medical volunteer this weekend!

There are still appointments available for Remote Area Medical's (RAM) free telehealth clinic this weekend.

It's open to all Tennessee residents who need a medical consult. You don't need an ID or insurance to consult with a healthcare provider virtually and you can access the appointment through most computers and phones.

RAM has conducted free medical clinics all over East Tennessee and the world, bringing doctors, dentists and more to people who otherwise wouldn't have easy access.to affordable care.

The COVID-19 did impact RAM's operations and they had to suspend clinics until July. Instead, they helped staff COVID-19 testing sites across the country.

“We helped national organizations recruit volunteers for 27 sites in 13 different states,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO. “As we speak, we have RAM volunteers at a site in Louisville, Kentucky, which sometimes administers up to 400 tests in one day.”

This past weekend, RAM also provided nearly 200 peopl with free medical, dental, and vision services at the appointment-only free test clinic in Knoxville.

“The clinic this past weekend was a great success and provided a lot of insight into how RAM will continue to provide large-scale care through our pop-up clinics around the country,” said RAM COO Chris Hall. “There are a lot of people in need, and we remain dedicated to the mission to help in any way we can.”