Remote Area Medical holding free telehealth clinic for Tennesseans by appointment this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical will hold a free three-day telehealth clinic starting Friday open to all Tennessee residents.
From March 19 to 21, RAM will provide telehealth conferences to Tennesseans seeking health services who sign up for appointments. You can sign up for a spot at this link. The appointments are first come, first served and will be held between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
RAM's telehealth program was founded in 2020 and connects people with volunteer healthcare professionals to provide them with a check-up and allow them to address any health concerns they have.