Remote Area Medical (RAM) will continue its mission to bring free medical care to those who need it, but they'll do that online instead of in-person for now.

RAM's new telehealth program, in partnership with CareClix, is set to begin this week.

"The decision to suspend clinics did not come easy, and we hope to be able to provide this important care in the near future,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “In the meantime, RAM continues to find new ways to help those in need.”

All appointments will be free and no insurance is required. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, by appointment only. More information will be released later.

RAM is also working to find volunteers across the country to help with drive-thru testing sites across the country.

“RAM is ready to help in any way we can,” said Chris Hall, RAM Chief Operating Officer. “Our operational insight, community of volunteers across the country, and experience providing pop-up healthcare facilities makes us an important resource during this time.”

RAM is also working with DENSO Maryville to deliver more than 30,000 face shields to healthcare workers on the frontlines throughout Tennessee and Kentucky.