Rennova Health opens Knoxville office to manage its troubled hospitals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Rennova Health, Inc. said in a press release that is has opened an office in Knoxville to help manage its troubled East Tennessee hospitals.

The failing hospital company operates the Big South Fork Medical Center in Scott County and the currently closed Jellico Community Hospital in Campbell County. 10News has reported for more than a year about the company's struggles to meet payroll and keep up with debts.

According to the release, the office opened on June 22, though officials did not provide a location for the office.

From the office, the release states, Rennova will oversee and manage all hospital and physician office operations in Tennessee and Kentucky.

“We believe the opening of an office in Knoxville, local to our operations will make it easier to attract the management team and employees we require to centralize a number of services like financial management, revenue cycle management and purchasing that can be centralized and shared by our various locations” said Seamus Lagan, CEO of Rennova Health, Inc. “Centralizing these management services is a key component of our business strategy to own and operate a cluster of rural hospitals.”

Rennova also announced it has appointed Michael Alexander as its new COO of hospital operations.