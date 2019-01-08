KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT Medical Center has once again been recognized as one of the best in the state, according to the ‘Best Hospitals’ edition of U.S. News & World Report.

The hospital took the top spot in Knoxville and the East Tennessee region, and was tied for number two for best in Tennessee, behind Vanderbilt and tied with CHI Memorial in Chattanooga.

It's the eighth consecutive year that UT has earned recognition in the report, according to a press release.

UT earned top performance marks for patient care and high performance treatment in seven common adult procedures like COPD, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, colon & lung cancer surgery, heart failure, and hip and knee replacement.

The adult care specialty of nephrology at the medical center received national recognition, also deemed by the publication as a high performing service.

"Our physicians, team members and volunteers constantly strive to improve on behalf of the patients and community we serve,” said Joe Landsman, president and CEO of The University of Tennessee Medical Center. “Their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing outstanding, high-quality care for our patients is why the medical center earned recognition in the Best Hospitals edition of U.S. News, and we’re proud to receive this attention. I know our team doesn’t work this hard for the recognition, they do so because they want to provide the best care possible for our patients and the community.”

Parkwest Medical Center is ranked number two in the Knoxville and number seven in the state. They are listed as high performing in treating COPD, heart failure, hip replacement and knee replacement.

Blount Memorial, Fort Sanders Regional, and Methodist Medical Center are also listed as high performing in COPD and heart failure treatment.