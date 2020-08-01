No matter how young or old your children are, pediatricians say the new year is a good time to help them get into good habits.

Even if they're only in preschool, the American Academy of Pediatrics said it's never too early to teach your kids about responsibility.

Here are experts' suggestions of resolutions for different age groups:

Preschoolers

Cleaning up their toys or helping to clear the table after meals

Learning good hygiene, including brushing their teeth and washing their hands

Treating people with kindness, including their siblings, friends and animals

Children ages 5 to 12

Making healthy choices: doctors say they should make an effort to drink more water or pick reduced-fat milk over whole milk. They can save the soda and juice for special occasions

Finding a sport or hobby that's fun

Telling you about bullying that they see or hear

Following household rules for video games and internet use

Teenagers

Making healthy choices: doctors say teenagers should eat two servings of fruit and two servings of vegetables every day

Resisting peer pressure to try smoking, vaping, drugs or alcohol

Finding healthy ways to deal with stress

Following the rules of the road: ask them not to use a cell phone or text while driving and to always wear a seat belt

Making good dating choices; having and respecting boundaries

