Restaurants thankful for Board of Health's regulation compromises

Restaurant and bar owners say a 50 percent seating capacity and 10 p.m. close time is much better than the proposed 25 percent capacity and 9 p.m. close time.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Health passed new COVID-19 safety regulations that go into effect Wednesday, compromising on the guidelines from their initial proposal.

The board unanimously passed a 10 p.m. curfew for dine-in customers in restaurants and bars.

It also limits the size of groups at the same table to no more than 8 people from different households.

Restaurants and bars must continue to limit the number of people allowed inside to half-capacity, instead of the initially proposed 25 percent capacity limit.

"At 25 percent the restaurants will have to close. It's not sustainable. That would immediately for us be laying off 1,200 people," Randy Burleson, owner of Burleson Brands.

Burleson owns Aubrey's, Fieldhouse Social, Sunspot and several other restaurants in and around Knoxville.

He said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs allowed him to speak to the board on behalf of the food service industry, which would be directly impacted by these new regulations.

"The board has a lot more information and studies from big cities but when it comes to real-world experience in Knoxville, Tennessee, your restauranteurs are on the ground in the restaurants every day," said Burleson.

Many restaurant and bar owners in Knoxville credit Burleson for reaching a compromise with the board of health, going with the half-capacity seating limit and not lower.

Burleson said many restaurants need more than just a surge in take-out and delivery to survive. Having customers dine in-person is still the main revenue source for traditional restaurants.

But dine-in is declining as more people prefer to sit outside and col weather starts to move in.

Burleson and others are glad these regulations will prevent any major changes that could lead to more job loss.

He said patrons can support local businesses this holiday season by purchasing gift cards and tipping workers when picking up food-to-go.

"Hopefully people stay home, stay safe and maybe get some to-go food," said Burleson.