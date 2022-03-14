Roane State Dental Clinic offering free cleanings for kids throughout March

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to book quickly to secure an appointment.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Roane State Dental Hygiene Clinic is currently offering free dental cleanings for children ages 4 to 12.

The free procedures include cleaning, all necessary dental X-rays and a fluoride treatment.

The clinic is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

These free cleanings are only available through the end of March, so parents and caregivers are encouraged to book quickly to secure an appointment.

The clinic will still be offering all regular services for adults throughout the month. A few of these services include cleanings, sealants and teeth whitening.

All services and prices are listed on Roane State's website.