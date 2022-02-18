"Safe Bar" program aims to make bars safer in downtown Nashville

The program teaches bartenders and staff techniques in bystander intervention, helping them prevent sexual assault while people are still in the establishment.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A program that works to make bars in Tennessee safer is now putting a big focus on Nashville's downtown corridor. The Sexual Assault Center has started the 'Broadway Initiative' as part of its Safe Bar program.

The Safe Bar program trains bar owners and staff techniques in bystander intervention to try and prevent assaults. It also gives establishments paper coasters that can help detect certain drugs in a drink.

"We were actually talking with MNPD and we learned that a lot of the reports of sexual assault and druggings, happen along Broadway and so that’s why this is really focused on that," statewide training specialist at the Sexual Assault Center, Jack Ohmes said. "We know it’s busy down there, we know bartenders don’t even know what’s happening sometimes, and we want to be able to give people the information and stuff, so they

SAC says some party bus companies have already started the safe bar training process and are hoping to have safe bar tours for their customers.