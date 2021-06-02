Safety is the best play! UT Medical Center gives tip on safely gathering for Super Bowl weekend

The University of Tennessee Medical Center released tips on how people can celebrate the big game, while also staying safe.

No matter who people root for during the Super Bowl weekend, everyone should root for safety.

So, the University of Tennessee prepared some tips to help people celebrate the big game safely, following COVID-19 guidelines. They posted the tips on their Facebook page on Saturday.

First, they recommend people gather virtually with their friends to watch the big game. Fans can also cheer for their favorite teams alongside people they live with at home, instead of going to a large gathering.

Fans can also start a group text to chat about the game with friends as it goes on. It can help people connect no matter the distance between them, whether they're separated by neighborhoods or states.

To create a party atmosphere at home, people can share appetizer and snack recipes with friends and family online. That way, everyone will be enjoying the same food while watching the same game.

And if people do plan on attending a gathering, it should have outdoor viewing where people can wear masks and sit at least 6 feet apart.