Say Boo to the Flu! | Health leaders urge people get flu and COVID-19 vaccines by Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Halloween is around the corner, and health leaders are urging people to say "Boo to the Flu."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services urged communities to take precautions as flu season gets started. They said people can stay healthy by cleaning their hands, covering any coughs and getting their vaccines.

The Knox County Health Department also said that flu shots, flu mists and high-dose flu vaccines will be available at their Main, West and Teague clinics. Vaccines are also available for children that have Tenncare or are uninsured.

"The flu vaccine, the influenza vaccine is really directly aimed at those strains of flu that we've been seeing, and the COVID vaccine is specifically designed for that virus," said Dena Mashburn, the director of nursing at KCHD.

Officials also said people can get COVID-19 and flu vaccinations during the same visit. They can visit KCHD clinics at the following addresses:

Teague Clinic: 405 Dante Rd, Knoxville, TN 37918

West Clinic: 1028 Old Cedar Bluff Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923

Main Clinic: 140 Dameron Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917