KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An estimated 1,000 men, women and children die by suicide each year in Tennessee and it is the leading cause of violent deaths in the state.

September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Tennessee.

Suicide is also the leading cause of violent deaths worldwide and the second-leading cause of death among children and young adults ages 15-24.

The Tennessee Health Department reported 1,163 recorded suicide deaths in the state in 2017.

RELATED: Mental Health Awareness: Suicide prevention resources

According to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, most suicide cases can be traced to unrecognized, untreated or poorly treated mental illness.

RELATED: Experts say access to mental health resources should start early

The average suicide death leaves behind six survivors including family and friends. The experience also increases the survivors' risk for a suicide attempt.

RELATED: Gov't wants a new 911-like number just for suicide hotline

Each year, suicide and suicide attempts cost the state $1 billion in medical treatment, lost wages and lost productivity.