Around 300,000 people could lose TennCare coverage with the end of pandemic public health emergency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — About 300,000 people across Tennessee could be losing their TennCare coverage next year in 2023.

That’s because the COVID-19 health emergency ends in January, forcing TennCare to re-evaluate eligibility requirements through a process called redetermination.

This information has William Watt, the father of a 3-year-old with a rare disease, worried about continuing coverage for his daughter, Marit.

She has chromosomal abnormalities and is developmentally challenged, according to her dad. He said TennCare has helped cover many things for his daughter’s health care and he’s hoping it stays that way as TennCare is expected to begin the re-verification process in 2023.

“It’s just an absolute joy to have her,” Watt said.

Marit spend the first nine months of her life at Monroe Carrel Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt diagnosed with Edwards Syndrome.

“The joy that we have from her; we didn’t think we would,” Watt said. “She’s with us a lot longer than anybody would have expected.”

Currently, the state of Tennessee’s Medicaid program helps cover the expensive health needs of his daughter’s extensive care.

“She’s three years old and she’s about nine months old developmentally, and she has lung disease. She’s tube fed,” Watt said.

That’s what puts Watt, a father of two, on edge. He knows hundreds of thousands of people could lose coverage next year when TennCare begins its re-determination process.

TennCare said redetermination, also known as renewals or re-verification, is a federally and state-required annual process to verify that people enrolled in Medicaid are still eligible for the benefits. The department said the annual redetermination process was paused because of the pandemic public health emergency.

“That’s a significant worry for us,” Watt said. “The breathing apparatus she’s on is not normally covered by insurance, for example. It’s extremely expensive. Plus, her physical therapy, her apparatuses, other medical apparatuses, just so many different things that are incredibly expensive ... We’re grateful that we’ve had TennCare for so long and we hope we’ll be able to continue so that she’ll be able to get the care that she needs.”

The state’s Medicaid program said it’s not clear yet when redetermination will start but the federal government will give it a 60-day notice before the process can begin.

TennCare said prior to the pandemic enrollment was around 1.4 million and trending downward. Now there are over 1.7 million members.

Watts’ daughter is one of those members. He’s grateful he’s had TennCare for his daughter and hopes it stays that way.

“If we go through redetermination and Marit loses her TennCare, it could be financially devastating for us. We don’t know exactly how much insurance will cover through my job for her to get everything she needs,” Watt said. “It could really put her in a bind physically, medically and put us in a financial bind, either way or both.”

WSMV4, a sister station of WBIR in Nashville, asked TennCare officials who is likely at risk to lose coverage. Officials said it’s people who don’t meet requirements. They may make too much money, they may have moved out of state and some may be older than 21 years old.

TennCare also is reminding people that re-evaluation happens according to each person’s renewal month.