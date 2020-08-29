Sevier County Mayor signs Executive Order 34 Friday, extends mask mandate until Sept. 30

Executive Order 34 extended Executive Order 23, which has required people wear face coverings in public since July 10.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — On Friday, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters signed Executive Order 34, which extended the requirement for people to wear face coverings inside public spaces until Sept. 30.

Governor Bill Lee also extended orders meant to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 Friday. County leaders will be able to continue requiring masks until Sept. 30 across the state, after he signed Executive Order 59, 60 and 61.

Officials said that Waters signed the Sevier County order with support from city leaders. The original order, Executive Order 23, was signed July 10 in response to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"I am extending the mask mandate for the health and safety of the residents, employees, and visitors of Sevier County,” Waters said in a release. “I’ve spoken to city leaders, the state health department, health care providers, local businesses, and tourism officials about the mandate, and they agree with the extension of this temporary order.”