Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee hosts virtual events throughout April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee is inviting the community to join them for a series of virtual events to raise awareness about sexual violence. Most will be held through their Facebook page.

The events are part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The center is partnering with community members to share stories from survivors in the community, discussing sexual assault statistics, talk with experts who will answer community questions and other kinds of events.

Survivors will share their stories every Friday through April, and the center will highlight statistics every Saturday. Every Tuesday, the center will also discuss general topics surrounding sexual assault awareness month.

The month will end with a final event on April 28 where participants will wear jeans, showing support for survivors. On April 21, participants will also be encouraged to wear red lipstick to raise awareness about sexual violence and speak out against victim-blaming.

On April 12, the Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee will host a virtual Q&A session with their staff, answering questions and sharing expertise about the topic.

The first event will be on April 2. The center encourages the community to turn into their Facebook page as they officially kick off Sexual Assault Awareness Month.