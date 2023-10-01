Sexual Assault survivors in 'limbo' as rape kits sit untested for weeks

"It is kind of a standstill for survivors," said Catherine Oaks, the director of victim services at the McNabb Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new bill in the Tennessee legislature aims to cut down the time it takes for survivors of sexual assault to get their rape kit results. It urges the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to speed up the evidence process.

According to TBI's record, it takes the state about 37 weeks to process evidence in sex offenses in East Tennessee. It takes even longer in some other parts. In Jackson, it takes 44 weeks.

For sexual assault survivors, it means they are stuck waiting for months and at times years, for an answer. Catherine Oaks, the Director of Victim Services at McNabb Center, said this waiting time can leave survivors feeling frustrated.

"It is kind of a standstill for survivors," Oaks said.

She said in East Tennessee it can take up to nine months, and the lengthy time has stopped survivors from pressing charges.

"During that time frame, survivors are just in limbo, waiting to get the results," she said. "Not everybody wants to wait and go through that entire process because it can't be re-traumatizing."

The TBI said that the long wait times are a matter of how long it takes to get it done, not necessarily because of a backlog.

In an email, they said, "Reducing turnaround times and case inventories is a matter of personnel."

Right now they are hiring more people through funding they received. These jobs at the crime lab come with a high cost for the state.