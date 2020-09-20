Brandon Stuckwish revisited the IU Health crews that kept him alive after a serious crash in Seymour.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Brandon Stuckwish is back home with his family and friends after spending weeks recovering at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The 17-year-old was ejected from his truck after a high-speed collision in early July just west of downtown Seymour. The truck rolled several times before he was ejected and was found nearly 50 feet from the road.

Stuckwish lost consciousness three times at the scene and had life-threatening injuries including fractures, contusions and hematomas. The biggest concern was internal bleeding.

IU Health's Lifeline helicopters quickly arrived on the scene from Indianapolis.

"It was obvious he had life-threatening injuries from the get-go," said Mike Boone, a flight nurse who worked on Stuckwish. "He stopped breathing at one point."

After stabilizing him enough to get him in the helicopter, it took the crew about 25 minutes to arrive at Methodist Hospital, where they transferred him to the trauma team there.

His injuries activated the hospital's highest trauma alert. Dr. Ashley Meagher was his trauma surgeon that night and said he had severe bleeding.

"We used a new technology we had at the hospital for several years called REBOA" she said.

REBOA stands for resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta. It is a technique using a balloon catheter that temporarily stops the bleeding.

Brandon was one of their first successful cases the hospital had of using the new technique.

"He was lucky because he didn’t have an injury to his head and his spine was only fractured," Meagher said.

Since he was a minor, his mom and dad were able to stay with him each night.

"I just remember when he was on life support, I was just sitting there saying, 'I want to hear him say he loves me again.' and the day he came off the life support, he looked at me and told me he loved me," his mom Kelli Stuckwish said.

During his weeks at Methodist Hospital, he endured six surgeries and spent 14 days with his trauma team. He shocked everyone with his positive attitude.

Brandon was a fighter wanting to get back home to his family and friends who were constantly supporting him and saying "Stuckwish Strong."

Weeks after the accident, Brandon was able to revisit his care teams. He stopped by the hospital and IU Health's Lifeline to see the helicopters and equipment.

"If they weren't here, I wouldn't be here," Brandon said. "So, I just want to say thank you."

Brandon still has a long road ahead, but he was cleared to work again at his uncle's business and was able to take off his back brace.