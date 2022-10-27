Having trouble sleeping? Here's what you can do

We share some tips and tricks that can help improve your sleep.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Millions of Americans struggle with sleeping every day.

According to the CDC, more than a third of adults are sleeping less than the recommended hours. Not getting an adequate amount of sleep could affect your health.

Here are some ways you can implement a sleep-care routine.

Create a sleep schedule that works for you. It's important to make sure you get at least seven hours of sleep.

Unwind from your day. Once you have your schedule, create a nighttime routine that lets you fully let the day go.

Create a relaxing environment. Your bedroom should be your sanctuary— make it feel safe and calm.

Limit caffeine and naps. That afternoon coffee or post-work nap could throw off your sleep schedule. If you need a nap, keep it to 20 minutes early in the afternoon.