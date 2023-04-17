RAM to host free medical clinic in Sneedville on April 22

Remote Area Medical said that the clinic will be at Sneedville Baptist Church, and doors typically open at 6 a.m.

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. — A free medical clinic is headed to Sneedville, giving people a chance to get medical, vision and dental services on a first-come, first-served basis.

Remote Area Medical said they would host their free clinic on April 22 at the Sneedville Baptist Church. The patient parking lot will be at the Hancock Elementary School, located at 373 Wahoo Road, and will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 21.

The clinic doors are typically open by 6 a.m., organizers said. Buses will take patients from the school to the clinic location, according to a release from RAM.

At the clinic, healthcare professionals will provide free dental, division and medical services. However, due to time constraints, patients will need to choose between dental and vision services. Every patient will be able to get medical services, organizers said.

No ID will be required to get free services. The event will be free and open to the public.