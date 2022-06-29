Some doctors concerned over abortion ban implications

A doctor said she will now need to think about the legal implications of treating a patient as well as their health, after the "Heartbeat Law" went into effect.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a law effectively banning most abortion treatments in Tennessee immediately went into effect — the "Heartbeat Law." It makes it illegal to end a pregnancy if a fetus shows 6 weeks gestational age and has cardiac activity.

Physicians like Dr. Kimberly Looney, who work directly in women’s reproductive health and abortion treatments, said the law made how they counsel patients in these situations much more complicated.

“It doesn’t allow you to do your job if you have to stop and put on a lens about the care that was standard of care, and now you have to deviate from that and think about if you can now counsel a patient appropriately based on your medical training and your medical judgment,” said Looney, a Nashville OBGYN and Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood in Tennessee and North Mississippi. “It’s just impacting the way you deliver care to that patient and potentially not giving her the best care that you can receive.”

Looney said that because an ectopic pregnancy can endanger the life of a mother, the standard care is that the pregnancy can be resolved with a specific medication called Methotrexate. However, the bigger concern lies in miscarriages, which women experience more commonly.

“If she comes in and she’s hemorrhaging and there’s still a heartbeat, that physician is going to feel like they are backed into a corner about what medical decisions they make for that patient. Not only are they potentially increasing the mortality for that patient, they are also increasing medical liability and legal ramifications for themselves depending upon how they manage that patient,” said Looney.

Abortion treatments involving fetuses under four weeks of gestational age are legal with this ban. However, Looney said there are other laws in place that could make scenarios like this one more complex.

“We also have a 48-hour waiting period in this state. So, because there’s no heartbeat today, I have to wait 48 hours before I can exercise any abortion provision for that particular patient. By the time she comes back, it does not mean there’s no heartbeat tomorrow,” said Looney.

Looney said making the decision to terminate a pregnancy or save the mother’s life is at stake along with the future of their careers.

“Now we’re going to be placed in situations where you have to decide between mom, and the pregnancy, your career, [and] legal ramifications vs. just being a doctor, and a patient,” Looney said.