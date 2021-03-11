Some East Tennessee venues loosening COVID-19 restrictions as cases fall

For months, many theaters and venues across Tennessee required vaccine cards or negative COVID-19 tests to enter. Now, some are loosening their requirements.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Tennessee, many theaters and show venues started implementing restrictions to keep people safe. They required vaccine cards or negative COVID-19 tests to enter.

Now, as cases drop across the state, many venues are loosening their restrictions and are allowing more people in. Many are returning to mask recommendations, instead of requirements. And some may not require vaccine cards to get through the doors.

However, some specific shows may have stricter COVID-19 restrictions that the venue needs to follow. According to Becky Hancock with the Tennessee Theatre, the restrictions can be a part of the contract with individual artists or production companies.

"Our first Broadway show, which is coming from away starting December 21 through the 26th," Hancock said, explaining which shows will have additional requirements. "They will require all ticket holders, all patrons to wear masks."

She said that two productions have already been scheduled with stricter requirements. Fans of Jason Isbell will also need to have their vaccine cards if they want to see him perform in January. It's his policy, the theater said.

However, the Tennessee Theatre will loosen its restrictions on December 1. Masks will be recommended instead of required for performers that don't have special restrictions.

Bridgestone Arena will also stop requiring negative COVID-19 tests or vaccine cards on November 13. They will also follow rules set by performance contracts, taking an approach similar to the Tennessee Theatre.

The Bijou Theater will also stop requiring vaccination cards or negative COVID-19 tests at the end of November. Masks will be recommended there, but they will not be required.