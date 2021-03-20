Spring is here! Doctors say masks can help block spring allergens

Spring is here, and as the temperatures rise many people's allergies may act up too.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday is the first day of spring! And with the changing weather and rising temperatures, many people's allergies may act up too.

However, this year could be different since more people leave the house in masks. Doctors said that they could block more than COVID-19 — they could also block spring allergens that usually lead to sniffles and sneezes.

"I think it would be no different, in this case, that individuals who wear a mask can be more protected from tree or grass or pollens that are out there as we get into spring," said Dr. David Priest, who studies infectious diseases.

There are other ways people can protect themselves during allergy season. Doctors said they can keep windows closed during the peak pollen season. Tree pollen season usually starts at the beginning of spring, while the grass pollen season usually starts in mid-May.