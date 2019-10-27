ST. LOUIS — One in eight.

That's how many women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.

It's the most common cancer in women, no matter your race or ethnicity.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to an end, we bring a face to the issue.

Robin Brown is a St. Louis native and a mother of five.

Her home is filled with love and laughter. But miracles also live under this roof.

Back in 2015, Brown noticed something scary.

"I woke up with red drops on my shirt. Unfortunately, we are in St. Louis, I thought the worst thinking I was attacked or had been shot or something. I noticed red fluid from my breasts," Brown said.

On Christmas Eve, she got a chilling phone call. She had breast cancer.

From there, she had a mastectomy and removed the left side.

"They told me I wouldn't be able to conceive," she said. "They told me I wouldn't have enough breast production to breastfeed my child."

The last several years have been a struggle.

"I was catching the bus every morning to get baby girl to school with the blood tubes hanging from my breast," she said.

She also had to take care of her other daughter, her other miracle, who has special needs. They told Brown, her daughter wouldn't live past 12, but she's now 14 and doing well.

And little did Brown know that another blessing was on its way.

Brown now holds her 6-month-old, after thinking she couldn't get pregnant. But not only that, she's been breastfeeding successfully.

She wants to send this message.

"Even though someone tells you can't do this, miracles can happen every day and you just have to believe in yourself."

It's a message this role model is using to empower her little ones.

"In spite of the cosmetic and it may appear, enjoy your body, love your body, embrace your body," she said. "I gave them a great example how to fight and overcome."

But Brown said it's because of her children, that she knows, miracles can happen.

"When I say my children were my biggest supporters, my children were the best for me. They provided every piece of courage and strength," she said with pride. "They got in there and stood with me and fought with me and we won."

She wants to remind everyone that breast cancer does not have one look. It may not have a lump or any pain. That's why early detection is crucial. Brown says, if you feel like something is wrong, see a doctor immediately.

