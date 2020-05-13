The Tennessee Department of Human Services is reminding people that free meals for children are now being served throughout the state during the summer.

The Summer Food Service Program is open to any child 18 and younger as well as people with disabilities over 18 enrolled in school programs throughout the summer while school is out of session. You do not need to register for it and meals are free of charge.

Below is an interactive map of which schools are offering free meals to kids along with times you can pick them up. You can also visit the USDA's site here, text “Summer Meals” to 97779 or call 1-866-348-6479 to find a site near you.

If you need food help, you can also call the National Hunger Hotline. The USDA said hotline staff can help you find food near where you live:

1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479)

1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273) (en español)

