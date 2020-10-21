Sweetwater nursing home reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 12 active cases among residents

Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center said that 6 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, and that 11 residents died due to it.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — An assisted living facility in Sweetwater, Tenn. said that it had 12 active cases of COVID-19 among residents and that 11 residents had died due to the coronavirus.

Officials with Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center also said that 21 residents recovered from COVID-19 and that 6 were hospitalized, as of Tuesday. They also said 6 staff members were in quarantine at their homes for testing positive for the coronavirus, and that 17 staff members had recovered from it.

In a release, officials said that the facility's medical director, Dr. Laurence James, was working with the Monroe County Department of Health and was following joint commission, Department of Health and CDC guidelines.