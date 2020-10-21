Sweetwater nursing home reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 12 active cases among residents

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — An assisted living facility in Sweetwater, Tenn. said that it had 12 active cases of COVID-19 among residents and that 11 residents had died due to the coronavirus.
Officials with Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center also said that 21 residents recovered from COVID-19 and that 6 were hospitalized, as of Tuesday. They also said 6 staff members were in quarantine at their homes for testing positive for the coronavirus, and that 17 staff members had recovered from it.
In a release, officials said that the facility's medical director, Dr. Laurence James, was working with the Monroe County Department of Health and was following joint commission, Department of Health and CDC guidelines.
"Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center remains vigilant against this wicked virus afflicting our nation and local community," officials said in a release. "We deeply covet your prayers and support as we all face this terrible virus and worldwide pandemic."