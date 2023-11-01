TDH gives ETSU $1.3 million grant to bring COVID-19 vaccines to rural areas

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health gave East Tennessee State University a $1.3 million grant so the college could bring COVID-19 vaccines to rural areas across the northeast part of the state.
ETSU said they will make the vaccine available at College of Nursing practice sites, including ones in Johnson City, Sneedville and Mountain City. The university will also use a new mobile site in several counties, listed below.
- Hamblen County
- Unicoi County
- Hancock County
- Hawkins County
- Carter County
- Johnson County
- Greene County
- Sullivan County
- Washington County
“The majority of individuals served by our ETSU Health College of Nursing practice sites are uninsured and underserved,” said Dr. Kayla Norman, clinical director of the ETSU Health nursing practice network. “Specifically, our patients often struggle with transportation and the financial resources needed to participate in preventative care.”
The initiative will also give pharmacy students a chance to develop their skills and learn hands-on about vaccines.
“We will bring the vaccine closer to people,” said Dr. Michelle Rapier, a research fellow at Gatton College of Pharmacy. “Our mobile team will not ask for insurance, and clients do not need to have a primary care provider to receive the vaccine at a mobile clinic. We will also provide education and marketing about the COVID vaccines in order to help people reduce their risk of becoming very sick or hospitalized with COVID-19.”