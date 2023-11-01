TDH gives ETSU $1.3 million grant to bring COVID-19 vaccines to rural areas

The vaccine will be available at all the college's practice sites, and a mobile site will bring it to clinics across Northeast Tennessee.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health gave East Tennessee State University a $1.3 million grant so the college could bring COVID-19 vaccines to rural areas across the northeast part of the state.

ETSU said they will make the vaccine available at College of Nursing practice sites, including ones in Johnson City, Sneedville and Mountain City. The university will also use a new mobile site in several counties, listed below.

Hamblen County

Unicoi County

Hancock County

Hawkins County

Carter County

Johnson County

Greene County

Sullivan County

Washington County

“The majority of individuals served by our ETSU Health College of Nursing practice sites are uninsured and underserved,” said Dr. Kayla Norman, clinical director of the ETSU Health nursing practice network. “Specifically, our patients often struggle with transportation and the financial resources needed to participate in preventative care.”

The initiative will also give pharmacy students a chance to develop their skills and learn hands-on about vaccines.