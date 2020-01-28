KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health said eight children have died from the flu so far this season.

According to the latest numbers, more than 40,000 cases of the flu have been reported across Tennessee.

East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it has seen 658 cases of RSV so far this season and 1,151 of both Flu A and Flu B since October. Last week, it saw 75 cases of Flu A, 80 cases of Flu B, and 35 cases of RSV.

Tennessee continues to see widespread flu activity, according to the CDC's most recent report. The CDC estimates there have been at least 15 million flu illnesses, 14,000 hospitalizations and 8,200 deaths from the flu this season.

Experts say the best way to avoid getting the flu is by getting the flu shot and washing your hands often. They say you should wash them long enough to kill the virus. It helps to sing the entire alphabet song while you scrub, before rinsing your hands with hot water.

If you're worried this won't be enough to keep you from getting sick, there are more things you can try.