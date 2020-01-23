NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Teen suicide could be recognized as a health crisis in Tennessee after it rose to the second leading cause of death for people between 10 and 24-years-old in 2019, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

Knox County Representative Rick Staples and Senator Richard Briggs sponsored the resolution, HJR 0001. The Tennessee House of Representatives adopted the bill last year and it is waiting to be scheduled for a vote in the Senate.

The resolution would officially recognize teen suicide as a health crisis in the state and formally acknowledge that there should be support for systems to address the crisis.

RELATED: Parents outraged after son's suicide note at school was allegedly mishandled

RELATED: Start the conversation: What parents should know about teen suicide

Anyone who may be concerned about suicide with their teen can read the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network's resource guide for information about what to watch out for and how to talk about suicide.