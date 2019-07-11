KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — New mothers currently receive two months of TennCare postpartum depression coverage after giving birth. Yet, for 52 mothers in 2017, that was not enough.

TennCare officials want to try to prevent even more deaths. They want to extend coverage to a year after giving birth to help treat postpartum depression, they said at a budget hearing on Wednesday. While many new mothers may experience a brief period of depression after giving birth, postpartum depression can be more severe.

It can intensify severe mental health issues, such as anxiety or substance abuse. Mothers who have a history of substance abuse may relapse after giving birth as part of their TennCare coverage.

"One study by the Department of Health showed that 1/3 of all pregnancy associated deaths for the entire state in 2017 had substance use disorder as a contributing factor," Sarah Tanksley, Deputy Director of Communications and Employee Relations for Tennessee.

Their tolerances can fall in the two months that they have coverage. This can lead to overdoses as they relapse due to postpartum depression and result in preventable deaths.

Postpartum Depression has no single cause

Mothers who experience it may not be able to take care of themselves, and may experience extreme sadness or exhaustion. There is no single cause of postpartum depression and any new mother can develop it.

Hormones may drop after giving birth, which can trigger mood swings. While new mothers' moods change, they also usually end up losing sleep after giving birth. The combination of sleeplessness and chemical changes can lead to extreme depression.

Between 4,000 to 6,500 women would be eligible for yearlong coverage under the proposed extension, according to Tanksley. It would give women the time they need to overcome post-birth depression and help keep them from relapsing.

The request still needs to be approved

In 2017, 52 women died after losing their postpartum TennCare coverage. TennCare officials want to make sure that number does not climb higher, and proposed the extension at a budget hearing Wednesday.

Yet, the request needs to be approved before it can go into effect. Officials proposed that it went into the governor's recommended budget which will be presented in early 2020. That budget will then need to receive approval from the General Assembly.

"If this item is ultimately included in the FY21 budget we will then have to seek approval from the federal government before any changes are implemented," Tanksley added.

TennCare can change in several ways

TennCare also faces a dramatic restructuring into a block grant system. Currently, the program is funded with money from the federal government which changes based on need. This funding is given on contingencies that the state spend it in certain ways.

A block-grant system will give the state more control over how the money for TennCare is spent. Yet the proposed change was met with criticism, since block grant systems run the risk of running out of money. The governor's office said that it is not requesting a traditional block grant system.

It is possible for the postpartum extension to be passed before TennCare converts into a block grant system. Yet, it is unclear how long it will take to implement either change. TennCare officials hope to be able to be able to collect data about the extension before switching to the new system.

The governor's office must submit a request for the change to a block grant system by Nov. 20.