Tennessee committee to consider studying marijuana for medical use

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bipartisan bill in the Tennessee General Assembly studying medical marijuana will go before committee this week.

Senator Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) and Representative Bryan Terry (R-Murfreesboro) are sponsors of SB0667/HB 0880 in their respective houses. The bill also has democratic support, following similar legislation which has been filed in recent years.

Under the bill, the Tennessee Department of Health would perform a study on licensing and the regulation of cannabis for medical use by the state's health departments and medical licensing boards.

The report would have to be completed and presented to both houses by December 15, 2021.