Tennessee creates emergency alert decals for families of children with special needs

The decals let families communicate additional information to emergency crews about their child such as their medical needs, calming methods and emergency contacts.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health announced the launch of a new set of resources for families who have children with special needs.

TDH has created an Emergency Alert Decal for families to provide visual aids to emergency personnel to alert them of special needs children and make it easier for families to communicate the need for additional assistance during emergency situations.

“In the midst of an emergency, it can be critical for a first responder to have immediate awareness of special assistance or medical attention needed to assist a child or youth with special health care needs,” said Dr. Morgan McDonald, TDH Deputy Commissioner for Population Health. “Providing this aid to both families and first responders will help to support families and ensure appropriate actions are taken in an emergency for the safety of those involved.”

TDH said it will coordinating with health care providers, community advocates and first responders to distribute the resources to families.