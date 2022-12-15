TN Department of Agriculture starts new service to help people stay updated on dangerous bird flu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bird owners in Tennessee have a new tool they can use to stay updated on cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, otherwise known as HPAI.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said they launched a service that sends email alerts from the department focused on the health of birds in the state. The notices can include new HPAI detections, changes to movement or sales requirements, and other issues affecting domesticated birds.
Anyone interested in receiving the email alerts can sign up online.
HPAI is easily transmissible between birds and the TDA said it is also known to be deadly for domesticated birds. They said birds can be exposed through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been no human cases associated with the virus.
TDA said the most recent detection of HPAI was in Weakley County, in northwest Tennessee. They said it affected a backyard flock of chickens that produce eggs. They said animal health officials set up a 12.4-mile zone surrounding the affected facility, where commercial poultry will be tested and monitored for illness.