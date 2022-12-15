TN Department of Agriculture starts new service to help people stay updated on dangerous bird flu

The department said that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was most recently detected in Weakley County, affecting a backyard flock of chickens.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bird owners in Tennessee have a new tool they can use to stay updated on cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, otherwise known as HPAI.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said they launched a service that sends email alerts from the department focused on the health of birds in the state. The notices can include new HPAI detections, changes to movement or sales requirements, and other issues affecting domesticated birds.

Anyone interested in receiving the email alerts can sign up online.

HPAI is easily transmissible between birds and the TDA said it is also known to be deadly for domesticated birds. They said birds can be exposed through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been no human cases associated with the virus.