NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health is joining partners across the state to celebrate its fifth annual Tennessee Quit Week.

Tennessee quit week is from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7, 2020, and the goal of the week is to inspire Tennesseans to live healthier lives by using resources such as the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine.

“In Tennessee, 31 lives are lost each day as a direct result of smoking,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “In addition to these tragic early deaths, tobacco use costs our state upward of six billion dollars each year in lost productivity and health care costs, preventable losses that hurt the prosperity of our state and those who live and work here."

The TDH risks factor for tobacco use can include heart disease, strokes, diabetes, cancer and other chronic diseases. The Tennessee Quit Week aims to help educate Tennesseans on these factors and give them the tools needed to quit Tobacco use and improve their health and lives.

According to the TDH, Tennesseans who are ready to quit tobacco use can call the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or access their website where you can find free coaching and nicotine replacement patches, pending eligibility.

Pregnant women who smoke are also encouraged to contact their local health department to learn about their program Baby and Me -- Tobacco Free. The program provides information and other education that can be located on their website.

To learn more or how you can be involved, you can visit their website for more information.

