Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services receives more than $53 million in new federal funding

TDMHSAS received additional federal funding to expand treatment and services for mental health and substance use in post-COVID times.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is receiving more than $53 million in federal funding to meet post-COVID mental health and substance use needs.

Mental health services will receive more than $27 million and nearly $26 million will go to substance use services over the next four years.

The funding is part of a $3 billion allocation included in the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March.

The new federal funding adds on top of the federal and state funding that TDMHSAS has already received.

The department has received an additional $55 million in COVID relief funding from the federal government since the start of the pandemic, and the department's budget has been increased for the next fiscal year by more than $44.1 million.

TDMHSAS said that the new funding will help expand the availability of evidence-based treatment services, strengthen the statewide network of crisis services, support the continued and expanded use of telehealth services, respond to the unique needs of children, and more.

"With the outpouring of support for mental health and substance use needs in our state, we have a priceless opportunity to bring about significant change and make a difference for Tennesseans who are struggling," said TDMHSAS commissioner Marie Williams. The mental health and substance use impacts brought on by the stresses of the pandemic are with us, and these generous investments at both the state and federal levels are going to make sure we and our community behavioral health providers can continues to rise to meet the need."

During the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted a nationwide survey for symptoms of anxiety and depression. In their most recent survey, more than 40% of Tennesseans exhibited symptoms of anxiety and/or depression.