KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is failing out on how it handles smoking and tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association's report on tobacco use.

The state earned a failing grade on everything except for its 'Smokeless Air' category. In that category, Tennessee was given a 'D' instead of an 'F.'

According to the report handed out by the American Lung Association, Tennessee had $3.4 million to budget for tobacco control programs. The report also said that the CDC recommends spending around $75.6 million on control tobacco use.

The report also said that while Tennessee covers medications to stop using tobacco, it only provides minimal counseling as part of the state's Medicaid program.

The report recommended increasing funding for the Tennessee Tobacco Program to $4 million and make its funding a recurring item in the budget. It also recommended Tennessee make more efforts to close loopholes in laws that restrict smoking.