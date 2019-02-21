NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - House Republican leaders say they are working on a handful of bills to make health care costs more transparent for consumers.

The Thursday announcement unveiled a long list of potential solutions that have either been introduced in Tennessee's General Assembly or will be over the next few years.

Some of the proposals include creating a health care price database, increasing the use of telemedicine in rural areas, recruiting more physicians and eventually requesting a federal block grant so the state can build its own solution to improving health care costs and access.

House Republican Caucus Chairman Cameron Sexton says more transparency will lead to more competition among providers, which will result in lower costs.

The plan did not include estimates on how or if insurance premiums would go down.