Tennessee lawmaker hopes 40% of people will receive COVID-19 vaccine by midyear

House Speaker Cameron Sexton said only around 40% of people are even willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A state lawmaker said that he hopes around 40% of people in Tennessee will receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the middle of the year.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton said that only around 40% of people are even willing to get it, but expects that number to grow as the vaccine distribution continues.

He also said he understands frustrations about the timing of the rollout and said that since officials haven't had to do a mass vaccination rollout before, there is expected to be growing pains.

"We could always do better," Sexton said. "I don't think anyone's arguing that aspect, but we hope to be able to do more, hopefully when more companies roll it out. I think there's been a supply problem in Washington as well, so we haven't gotten the number that we previously thought we were going to get."

He said that the federal government usually tells state health leaders the number of vaccinations they can expect within 72 hours of receiving them, which can lead to difficulties with the distribution.

Sexton also said that he believes more independent pharmacies will soon start to carry the COVID-19 vaccine, which would then speed up the distribution process.