Tennessee lawmaker proposes bill to prevent non-mask wearers from being denied goods, services

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A Tennessee lawmaker recently filed legislation that would allow for businesses to allow people inside who objected to wearing a mask.

What would that mean for the COVID-19 cases in Memphis?

The sponsor of Senate Bill 320 said this legislation would allow people who have deeply-held objections to masks or vaccines the ability to opt-out.

Tennessee Senator Joey Hensley filed legislation last week that would prevent businesses to require the wearing of facemasks or other medical devices.

“We know that masks work to prevent the infection and we’ve got more infectious variants that we’re concerned about coming into our community,” said Dr. Jeff Warren, who is the city council representative on the COVID-19 Joint Task Force. Dr. Warren says the legislation isn’t wise.

“It doesn’t make any sense to have a law that doesn’t use common sense and medical science to try and prevent a pandemic.”

Senator Hensley wasn’t available for an interview but said in part in a statement: “I am sponsoring this bill on behalf of concerned constituents who do not want to be discriminated against if they choose not to wear a mask or receive the vaccine. This bill does not say people shouldn’t wear a mask or take the vaccine.”

“I’m sure the state legislature will look to science and realize this is political and not scientific and right now we need science to get us through this and make sure we have as few people as possible die,” said Warren.

The legislation would also keep local governments and similar entities from passing orders or laws which would require masks or medical devices to be used in order to get service.

“I’m signing death certificates weekly for patients who’ve had COVID,” said Warren. “ I’m tired of it.”