Hepatitis A can cause severe illnesses, but most people recover from it. Yet, an outbreak in Tennessee is linked to 21 deaths, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The outbreak dates back to December 2017. Since then, the state confirmed more than 2,700 cases of Hepatitis A. Late November last year, Tennessee saw its first death as a result of the virus.

A person can catch an infection by consuming contaminated food and drink, or by coming into direct contact with someone who is infected. A vaccine is available for it and is required for children before they can enter public schools in Tennessee.

Recovering from a Hepatitis A infection can take several months. The World Health Organization advises avoiding unnecessary medications like Acetaminophen while recovering from an infection.