Metro Drug Coalition's new recovery community center serves 839 people in first month

The Gateway opened to the public on September 23 and since then, 839 people have used it for recovery-related resources and activities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In just one month, a new community center created by the Metro Drug Coalition is becoming a major resource for people recovering from substance abuse in Knoxville.

They said that 839 people have used The Gateway for recovery-related resources and activities since September 23, when it opened to the public. It is a center that offers support and ongoing recovery resources for people transitioning from addiction treatments back into the community.

No appointments are necessary for anyone looking for help there. All they need to do is show up between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. There, they can find coaching, referrals and meetings. There are also art rooms and music rooms where people can find new ways to express themselves, which officials said were popular.

In a press release, the Director of Recovery at MDC said they have offered meetings that support several pathways to recovery from substance abuse. For example, some focus on mindfulness and help people develop meditation skills. There are also "Help the Helpers Meetings" that focus on ways to support people conducting addiction treatments and recovery work in the community.

Metro Drug Coalition also said there are still plans for The Gateway. The second phase of the construction will include a coffee shop that employs people in recovery and a gym. Those additions to the center are expected to open in mid-2023.

There are also plans for a computer loun g e and therapy rooms for individuals and families. The Gateway is located at 530 West 5th Avenue. Anyone who wants to visit it can stop by.